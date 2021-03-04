1 injured in Tallmadge Township crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was taken to the hospital after a car crash Thursday in Tallmadge Township.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. near Johnson Street and Ironwood Drive.

Deputies say a Ford truck was driving east on Ironwood Street. A Saturn stopped at a stop sign then pulled into the path of the Ford and both cars collided.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for failing to yield for the right of way.

The driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries on scene.