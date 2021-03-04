1 injured in Tallmadge Township crash

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
ottawa county sheriff generic 051818_1526670336649.jpg.jpg

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was taken to the hospital after a car crash Thursday in Tallmadge Township.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. near Johnson Street and Ironwood Drive.

Deputies say a Ford truck was driving east on Ironwood Street. A Saturn stopped at a stop sign then pulled into the path of the Ford and both cars collided.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for failing to yield for the right of way.

The driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links