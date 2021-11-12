1 injured in rollover crash in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Allendale Township Friday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pierce Street and 64th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound driver in a Ford Escape stopped at the stop sign but then pulled out into the path of a northbound Ford Edge, causing a collision. The Escape rolled over into a ditch.

The driver of the Escape, a 19-year-old from Clinton Township, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Neither the 35-year-old Allendale man driving the Edge nor the passenger in the Escape, a 19-year-old woman from Richmond, were injured.

Authorities said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.