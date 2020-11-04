1 injured in reckless driving crash in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a reckless driving crash Wednesday afternoon in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County deputies say.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Fillmore Street near 36th Avenue.

Deputies say two cars — a BMW driven by a 21-year-old man of Troy and the Chevy Cobalt driven by a 21-year-old of Chicago — were driving east on Fillmore Street from 36th Street at a high rate of speed.

The BMW was being chased by Cobalt when it rear-ended the BMW, causing both cars to lose control. The Colbalt went off the south side of the road, hit a water main, split in half and rolled several times. The BMW went off the north side of the road and stopped.

The driver of the Cobalt was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of his injuries was not released.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Deputies say they’re investigating and working to determine the reason behind the reckless driving.

Fillmore between 24th Street and 36th Street was closed. Deputies say it will be opened soon.