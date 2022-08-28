PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland man was “seriously” hurt when a boat he was driving crashed into the Holland South Pier Saturday evening.

Around 10:15 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Holland South Pier for a boat crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 25-foot Monterey boat, driven by a 43-year-old Zeeland man, was heading north on Lake Michigan. As the boat was approaching the pier, the man turned east and hit the end of the pier. No one was thrown from the boat.

The driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries from the crash. He was taken to the hospital.

The four other occupants either had no or minor injuries and refused treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.