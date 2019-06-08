1 injured in Ottawa County crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is injured after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at 96th Avenue and Ottogan Street in Zeeland Township.

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl from Holland was driving a Toyota Sienna southbound on 96th Avenue. Two adult passengers were also in the vehicle.

She was then hit by a 42-year-old man from Holland driving a Chevy Avalanche eastbound on Ottogan Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the man disregarded a stop sign and pulled into the path of the Toyota.

The Chevy Avalanche driver was taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries.