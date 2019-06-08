Ottawa County

1 injured in Ottawa County crash

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 06:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:56 PM EDT

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich.  (WOOD) — One person is injured after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at 96th Avenue and Ottogan Street in Zeeland Township.

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl from Holland was driving a Toyota Sienna southbound on 96th Avenue. Two adult passengers were also in the vehicle.

She was then hit by a 42-year-old man from Holland driving a Chevy Avalanche eastbound on Ottogan Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. 

Authorities say the man disregarded a stop sign and pulled into the path of the Toyota.

The Chevy Avalanche driver was taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries.

 

