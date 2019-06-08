1 injured in Ottawa County crash
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is injured after a crash in Ottawa County.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at 96th Avenue and Ottogan Street in Zeeland Township.
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl from Holland was driving a Toyota Sienna southbound on 96th Avenue. Two adult passengers were also in the vehicle.
She was then hit by a 42-year-old man from Holland driving a Chevy Avalanche eastbound on Ottogan Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say the man disregarded a stop sign and pulled into the path of the Toyota.
The Chevy Avalanche driver was taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries.
