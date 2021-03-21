1 airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Holland Township late Sunday morning, Ottawa County deputies said.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. near East Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive.

Authorities say a car, driven by a 31-year-old of Holland Township, was waiting to make a turn when a motorcycle hit it as it began to turn.

The 31-year-old sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old of Zeeland, was taken to the hospital by Aero Med with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and that the crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by the Holland Township Fire Department.