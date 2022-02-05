1 injured in I-96 rollover crash in Wright Twp.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old Muskegon woman was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after her SUV rolled on I-96.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews were sent to I-96 near 24th Avenue for a reported crash.

Responding Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies learned that a 24-year-old Muskegon woman lost control of her Buick SUV while it was heading west on I-96. The SUV left the north side of the road and rolled.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The icy roadway was a possible factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.