1 hospitalized in house fire in Holland

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-generic_1520800118534.jpg

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Holland Saturday.

It happened at 9:00 a.m. in the 100 block of West 10th Street near Maple Avenue.

A woman was unable to escape on her own, according to a release from Holland Public Safety. The firefighters made entry to the home to help rescue the women.

The woman was brought to a local hospital for evaluation, officials say.

A man who was also in the home was able to escape without injury.

After an initial investigation, officials believe the fire started because a tree fell onto the home’s electrical wiring.

The fire was confined to a small area of the basement, officials say. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links