1 hospitalized in house fire in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Holland Saturday.

It happened at 9:00 a.m. in the 100 block of West 10th Street near Maple Avenue.

A woman was unable to escape on her own, according to a release from Holland Public Safety. The firefighters made entry to the home to help rescue the women.

The woman was brought to a local hospital for evaluation, officials say.

A man who was also in the home was able to escape without injury.

After an initial investigation, officials believe the fire started because a tree fell onto the home’s electrical wiring.

The fire was confined to a small area of the basement, officials say. The fire remains under investigation.