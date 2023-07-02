HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Holland Sunday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety were sent to Stratford Way near E. 16th Street after receiving reports about a vehicle that had rolled over after crashing into a tree.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said the driver, a 20-year-old man, was hurt and “bleeding from the eye.” His condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.