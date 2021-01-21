1 injured in Holland house fire

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured in a house fire in Holland Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The Holland Fire Department said crews were called around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire at house on Maple Street between 18th and 19th streets.

Fire officials say the blaze started on the first floor and smoke was seen pouring out from the second floor.

The victim was found in the backyard after being hurt trying to escape from the second floor. They were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.