POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was injured in a crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-96 near Coopersville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a crash at West Randall Street and State Street in Coopersville.

A driver was heading westbound on Randall to head onto I-96 when they struck a vehicle at State Street. The crash caused the driver to get onto I-96 and hit a semi-truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The westbound lanes of I-96 were closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The highway has since reopened.