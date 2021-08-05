1 injured in crash near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was seriously injured after a crash near Spring Lake Thursday.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Taft Street and 174th Avenue in Spring Lake Township.

A 74-year-old woman from Spring Lake failed to stop for a stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. She hit the passenger side of a car driven by a 75-year-old man from Norton Shores, the sheriff’s office said.

She was brought to a local hospital with injuries that appear to be serious, but was awake and alert on scene, officials say.

They say the man did not report any injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

The sheriff’s office does not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors.