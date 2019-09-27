1 injured in crash near Jenison

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after authorities say another driver ran a red light and caused a crash west of Jenison Thursday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Port Sheldon Avenue at 48th Street in Blendon Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Jenison woman was headed south when she didn’t stop at the light. Her SUV hit a westbound Subaru Forrester in the intersection.

The Subaru was shoved into two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru, a 47-year-old Grand Rapids man, was hospitalized with injuries to his head and leg. His condition was not known later Thursday.

His were the only injuries reported by the sheriff’s office.