JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after a crash in Jamestown Township Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:17 pm at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old female from Wyoming was driving west on Quincy Street and attempted to turn left onto 32nd Avenue.

A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man who was driving north on 32nd Avenue with a green light was then struck by the driver.

The Jeep Cherokee overturned, pinning the driver inside.

Upon freeing the man from the vehicle, he was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and is listed as stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured in the crash.