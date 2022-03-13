1 injured in crash near Allendale

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a crash near Allendale Sunday evening.

It happened at 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Sheriff’s deputies say a 35-year-old Grand Rapids woman in a Toyota Sienna driving eastbound ran a red light on Chicago Drive and struck an 83-year-old Jenison man in a Buick LaCrosse heading northbound on 18th Avenue.

The Toyota overturned several times before landing on its side in the median, deputies say. The driver and three children between the ages of 3 to 8 years old were uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Buick LaCrosse suffered neck pain and was treated at the scene. His passenger was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota was citied for running a red light.