OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a crash with a semi-truck near Holland Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of New Holland Street and 112th Avenue in Olive Township, northeast of Holland.

Investigators said a 66-year-old Holland man was driving northbound on 112th Avenue when he stopped at the stop sign at New Holland Street and then went into the intersection and into the path of a westbound semi-truck.

The sheriff’s office said the semi-truck driver, a 47-year-old Muskegon man, had the right of way.

The 66-year-old Holland man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to OCSO.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.