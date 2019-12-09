1 injured in Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured during a car crash in Olive Township Monday afternoon, deputies say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash shortly after 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and Port Sheldon Road.

They say that a semi-truck driving southbound on US-31, driven by a 49-year-old man of White Cloud, failed to stop at a red light at Port Sheldon Road. A 23-year-old woman of Naperville, Illinois, was driving through a green light eastbound on Port Sheldon when the semi-truck crashed into her driver’s side door.

The woman was transported to a hospital in the area and is in fair condition.

Southbound US-31 was closed for about an hour for the investigation, but it has reopened.