Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

1 injured in Olive Township car crash

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured during a car crash in Olive Township Monday afternoon, deputies say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash shortly after 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and Port Sheldon Road.

They say that a semi-truck driving southbound on US-31, driven by a 49-year-old man of White Cloud, failed to stop at a red light at Port Sheldon Road. A 23-year-old woman of Naperville, Illinois, was driving through a green light eastbound on Port Sheldon when the semi-truck crashed into her driver’s side door.

The woman was transported to a hospital in the area and is in fair condition.

Southbound US-31 was closed for about an hour for the investigation, but it has reopened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 