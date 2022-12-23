ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A barn exploded in Allendale Charter Township Friday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened around 8:37 p.m. on 52nd Avenue near Jordan Street, deputies said. Sheriff’s deputies and Allendale Fire Department were dispatched to reports of a barn fire. They were told that a barn had exploded and a man was trapped inside.

When first responders arrived, they found a 37-year-old man in the barn and brought him out. He was injured in the explosion but the sheriff’s department did not say what his injuries were. He was taken to the hospital in “critical condition,” according to deputies.

It is not clear what caused the explosion but deputies said it was not suspicious and is believed to be accidental.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.