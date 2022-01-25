1 injured in 5-vehicle crash on icy road near West Olive

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allendale woman was injured when her vehicle was rear-ended and spun into oncoming traffic near West Olive Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were sent to 120th Avenue near Taylor Street for a reported five-vehicle crash.

Responding crews say that traffic was slowing on southbound 120th Avenue when a 24-year-old Commerce Township man was unable to stop on the “very icy roads” and rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Allendale woman.

The woman’s vehicle then spun into oncoming traffic, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said. Her vehicle hit two others before coming to rest in the middle of the road.

The sheriff’s department said that the vehicle driven by the Commerce Township man continued forward after hitting the Allendale woman’s vehicle and crashed into a fifth.

The Allendale woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s department said. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s department said 120th Avenue was closed for about and hour while crews cleaned up the crash.