1 injured in 3-car crash near Nunica

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Nunica Monday.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection on Cleveland Street at 116th Avenue in Crockery Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Buick Century was rear-ended as the driver slowed to turn. The impact shoved the Century into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver of the Century, a 49-year-old Nunica man, was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the car that rear-ended the Century, a 16-year-old from West Olive, and the driver of the second car that was hit, a 55-year-old from Muskegon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links