1 injured in 3-car crash near Nunica

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Nunica Monday.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection on Cleveland Street at 116th Avenue in Crockery Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Buick Century was rear-ended as the driver slowed to turn. The impact shoved the Century into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver of the Century, a 49-year-old Nunica man, was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the car that rear-ended the Century, a 16-year-old from West Olive, and the driver of the second car that was hit, a 55-year-old from Muskegon.