1 injured in 3-car crash in Spring Lake Township

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three cars in Spring Lake Township Sunday.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at Pettys Bauyou Parking Ramp on North Fruitport Road near Connelly Street.

Investigators say an 87-year-old man of Spring Lake was driving a Cadillac south on Fruitport Road and failed to see a southbound Chevrolet Cruze stopped behind a Chevrolet pickup truck. The pickup truck was waiting for traffic to clear to turn into the Petty Bayou Boat Launch.

The Cadillac then crashed into the Cruze, which was driven by a 28-year-old man of Nunica. The impact of that crash caused the Cruze to hit the pickup truck, which was riven by an 87-year-old man of Muskegon.

The 87-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.