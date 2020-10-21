1 injured in 2 car crash in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two car crash early Wednesday morning in Olive Township.

Deputies were called to an accident around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Port Sheldon St and 112th Ave.

When they arrived they found two vehicles had collided in the middle of the intersection. A 48-year-old male from North Muskegon was driving a Ford Focus east on Port Sheldon St when a 17-year-old girl from Zeeland tried to turn west onto Port Sheldon St in a Pontiac G5 and collided with the Focus.

Police say she did not see the Focus before she turned and that was the cause of the crash.

The driver of the Focus was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the G5 were not injured, but the driver did receive a ticket for failing to yield.