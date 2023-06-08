JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hit by a semi-truck and injured in the parking lot of an elementary school south of Hudsonville Thursday.

It happened around noon at Forest Grove Elementary on 32nd Avenue at Perry Street in Jamestown Township.

The semi-truck left the road and hit at least three cars and a school bus in the parking lot, as well as a parent who was exiting the building, the Jamestown Township fire chief said.

The parent’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s not yet clear what caused the semi to leave the road.

Thursday was the last day of the school year for Forest Grove and a half day. Students had not yet been dismissed when the crash happened. No students or teachers were injured.

The semi-truck driver was also not injured.