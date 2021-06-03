1 injured after rear-ending dump truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in critical condition after rear-ending a dump truck in Georgetown Township Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Chicago Drive between 12th and 18th avenues.

The eastbound lanes of Chicago Drive are closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The sheriff’s office said the driver failed to stop for the dump truck which was slowing down to make a left-hand turn.

The at-fault driver, a 42-year-old Zeeland woman, was pinned in her vehicle. She was freed and taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the dump truck, a 31-year-old Allendale man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.