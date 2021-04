HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after hitting another car near Holland shortly before Noon on Friday.

The 36-year-old man rear-ended another car at the intersection of US-31 and Felch Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff said in a release. The man is from out of state.

The other driver, a 53-year-old woman from West Olive, did not report any injuries.