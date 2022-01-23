1 injured, 3 arrested after fight in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man sustained serious injuries in a fight outside a restaurant near Holland just after midnight Sunday.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Brann’s Steakhouse in Holland Township.

Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot in the parking lot during a fight between several people, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said witnesses also reported that a man was unresponsive on the ground.

The sheriff’s office says a 33-year-old Fennville man sustained injuries to his face and head in the fight.

Authorities say no one was shot.

Deputies saw a black SUV leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed as they arrived at the scene. After a short pursuit, officers were able to stop the vehicle near 120th Avenue at Felch Street.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says a 25-year-old Holland man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon; a 24-year-old man from Holland was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding police; a 24-year-old Holland woman was arrested on charges of resisting and opposing police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.