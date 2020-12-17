1 in custody, 1 at large in Allendale carjacking

Scene of the crash that ended the car chase.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s officials are searching for a man they say stole a car after using a gun to try and rob two people at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University.

Authorities say the suspect, who was with a second person who’s already in custody, may still be armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to the Locale Apartments, located near Pierce St. and 48th Ave., just west of the university’s Allendale campus, around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office received two separate calls from people who said they’d been robbed at gunpoint at the apartment complex, a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the alleged victims gave deputies a description of the male suspects, who then tried to rob a second person in the area.

Deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle in Jenison and attempted to pull them over but they sped off, later crashing into a tree on Canal Ave. near 36th St. in Grandville.

After the crash, one of the suspects was arrested but the other ran off, authorities say. A gun was found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release a detailed description of either suspect but said the suspect they’re still searching for appeared to be his mid-20s.

Anyone with information should call the Ottawa Co. County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.