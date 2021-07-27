1 hurt in Robinson Township crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hurt after a crash in Robinson Township Tuesday evening, deputies said.

It happened around 6:05 p.m. near 120th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a white Ford cargo van, driven by a 33-year-old man of Florida, was going south on 120th Avenue when it ran a red light. The vehicle then hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was going west on Lake Michigan Drive.

The driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old man of Wisconsin, and a 22-year-old passenger were not hurt.  

The driver of the white van was reported to be unconscious at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation at the sheriff’s office.

