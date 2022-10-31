HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 38-year-old woman is in the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Hudsonville.

Just after 8:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Chicago Drive and 36th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 38-year-old Hudsonville woman was heading eastbound on Chicago Drive and didn’t stop for the red light at the 36th Avenue intersection. The vehicle hit a southbound vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Dorr man.

The Hudsonville woman was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Dorr man was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.