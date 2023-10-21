HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after an early Saturday morning stabbing in Holland.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Holland Police Department were sent to Lincoln Estates on Lincoln Avenue near US-31.

Responding officers learned that one person had arrived at a hospital with stab wounds, Ottawa County Dispatch said. Their condition is unknown.

Officers found the suspect at his home in Zeeland Township and took him into custody.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The stabbing remains under investigation.