CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman is in the hospital after an early Sunday morning crash in Crockery Township.

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Wilson Road near 130th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2013 Mercedes Benz was going west on Wilson Road and “failed to negotiate a curve” in the road. The car left the roadway and hit a tree, rolling several times end over end.

The driver, a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.