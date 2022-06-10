ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Allendale Township Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 96th Avenue.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive when a semi-truck turned left from southbound 96th. The motorcyclist, who had the right of way, was unable to avoid hitting the truck.

The 21-year-old Allendale man was taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said were not life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Lake Michigan Drive was shut down while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.