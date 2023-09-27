ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt following an explosion in Allendale Wednesday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 6:34 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an explosion near 68th Avenue and Sunset Drive.

An investigation revealed that a leaking acetylene torch was stored in the trunk of a car overnight. Deputies believe the explosion was triggered when the trunk was opened or when an electric release was used.

One person received minor injuries from the explosion and two cars were damaged, in addition to the garage.