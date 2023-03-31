ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was injured after her vehicle went into the median, became airborne and crashed near Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Chicago Drive in Zeeland Township.

Investigators said a GMC Acadia was heading southbound on 72nd Avenue when the driver did not stop at Chicago Drive, crossed the westbound lanes, went into the median and became airborne. The vehicle landed in the eastbound lanes on its roof, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a 31-year-old Hudsonville woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Chicago Drive were closed for more than an hour while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000.