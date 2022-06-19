ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is hurt after his vehicle when airborne and crashed into a telephone box in Allendale Township Sunday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 68th Avenue near Warner Street for a single-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2021 Kia, driven by a 20-year-old Norton Shores man, was heading south on 68th Street when the vehicle drifted off the west side of the road. The vehicle then hit a ditch which caused the Kia to become airborne for a short distance before crashing into a telephone box followed by a utility pole. The utility pole then snapped in half, causing the power lines to fall across the road and another utility pole to fall.

The Norton Shores man was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain, the sheriff’s office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

68th Avenue was closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up.

The crash remains under investigation.