PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital following a Saturday morning crash in Port Sheldon Township.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Butternut Drive north of VanBuren Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old West Olive woman was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The woman became trapped and had to be freed by Port Sheldon Fire and Rescue, the sheriff’s office said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said Butternut Drive is closed in the area while crews investigates. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

The crash remains under investigation.