ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Allendale Charter Township.

Around 2:45 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 48 West Apartments on 48th Street near Lake Michigan Drive after receiving reports that someone was stabbed.

Responding deputies learned that the victim had left the area in a vehicle. They were later told that the victim, identified as a 25-year-old Grand Rapids man, had arrived at Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said there is no ongoing threat to the public, students or staff.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The stabbing remains under investigation.