1 hospitalized after shooting in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot and wounded in Holland Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Washington Square area. Police say officers were called there on a report of a small group of people fighting.

“The officers had arrived initially for the fight call and as officers were arriving on scene and trying to figure out what was going on, that’s when the shots were fired,” Holland Department of Public Safety Capt. Robert Buursma said.

One male victim was hospitalized. His condition was not immediately available, nor did police release his age or name.

No officers were hurt.

Police believe the shooter may have fired from a car, though things remain unclear. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon and police did not have any suspects.

They were canvassing for witnesses and gathering surveillance footage. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or email policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.