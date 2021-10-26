1 hospitalized after semi hits SUV near Grand Haven

The scene along US-31 at Hayes Street south of Grand Haven after a semi-truck hit an SUV on Oct. 26, 2021. (Tim Wolf/ReportIt)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after her SUV was hit by a semi-truck on US-31 south of Grand Haven on Tuesday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on US-31 at Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a northbound semi-truck driver failed to stop at a red light and hit a westbound SUV, which had the green light.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Spring Lake woman, was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old Illinois man, was not hurt.

Both were wearing their seat belts. The sheriff’s office said the crash remained under investigation.

