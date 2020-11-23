1 hospitalized after rollover in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Jenison Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Port Sheldon Drive near Center Industrial Drive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving east when he lost control. The car moved into the westbound lanes and then rolled over on the side of the road.

Emergency responders were initially told one person had been thrown from the car, but when they got there, they realized no one had been ejected.

The passenger, a 21-year-old Wyoming woman, was hospitalized, but deputies say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

While deputies are still investigating what led to the crash, they say the driver told them that there was some sort of road rage incident with another car just before it happened. That second car wasn’t involved in the wreck. The second driver did stop at the scene and speak with deputies.