1 hospitalized after rollover in Jenison

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Jenison Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Port Sheldon Drive near Center Industrial Drive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving east when he lost control. The car moved into the westbound lanes and then rolled over on the side of the road.

Emergency responders were initially told one person had been thrown from the car, but when they got there, they realized no one had been ejected.

The passenger, a 21-year-old Wyoming woman, was hospitalized, but deputies say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

While deputies are still investigating what led to the crash, they say the driver told them that there was some sort of road rage incident with another car just before it happened. That second car wasn’t involved in the wreck. The second driver did stop at the scene and speak with deputies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links