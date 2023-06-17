OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland man is in the hospital after rear-ending a vehicle in Olive Township late Friday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Olive Township Fire Rescue crews were sent to 120th Avenue just south of Polk Street after receiving reports about a crash with one person trapped in a vehicle on its side.

Responding deputies learned that a 26-year-old Zeeland man was driving a 2014 Ford F150 south on 120th Avenue and rear-ended a southbound 2000 Chevrolet pickup that had stopped to turn into a private drive.

Fire/Rescue crews pulled the Zeeland man from the Ford, which has rolled onto its side, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 39-year-old Holland man, was also hurt, the sheriff’s office said. The extent of his injuries and his condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.