1 hospitalized after Holland apartment fire

Authorities on the scene of a fire at an apartment in Holland Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Holland Department of Public Safety)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in Holland early Thursday morning.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said authorities received a report shortly after 12 a.m. for a fire at the Greenbriar Apartments located off Waverly Road between Chicago Drive and 8th Street.

When firefighters arrived, crews found a fire in the second-floor trash room with smoke spreading to the third floor of the 66-unit apartment building. The fire was quickly put out.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation, according to a HDPS news release.

The damage was limited to a large garbage cart, authorities said.

The fire was likely caused by someone throwing out smoking materials and determined to be an accident, according to the release.