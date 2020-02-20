1 hospitalized after Holland apartment fire

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in Holland early Thursday morning.
The Holland Department of Public Safety said authorities received a report shortly after 12 a.m. for a fire at the Greenbriar Apartments located off Waverly Road between Chicago Drive and 8th Street.
When firefighters arrived, crews found a fire in the second-floor trash room with smoke spreading to the third floor of the 66-unit apartment building. The fire was quickly put out.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation, according to a HDPS news release.
The damage was limited to a large garbage cart, authorities said.
The fire was likely caused by someone throwing out smoking materials and determined to be an accident, according to the release.