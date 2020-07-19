1 hospitalized after Grand Haven Twp. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Grand Haven Township.

Ottawa County deputies say it happened around 7:50 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive near Lakeshore Drive.

They say a 30-year-old of West Olive was driving west on Lake Michigan Drive and did not stop for a stop sign. He hit a tree then a brick retaining wall.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries the aren’t life threatening.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.