1 hospitalized after crash near Zeeland

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen driver was hospitalized after crashing east of Zeeland Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on 64th Avenue at Mesa View Drive in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that a southbound car drifted off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the car spun off the road. It hit a mailbox, fence and utility pole, downing power lines in the road.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Zeeland Township, was hospitalized with head and arm injuries. She was listed in stable condition later Sunday night.

Her passenger, also a 16-year-old from Zeeland Township, wasn’t hurt.

The road was shut down for about half an hour while crews cleaned up the power lines.

