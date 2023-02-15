TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash west of Walker Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox was turning left when he pulled into the path of a westbound Jeep. The crash pushed both vehicles into a third car, a Subaru, that was stopped waiting to turn right onto Lake Michigan.

The driver of the Equinox, a 69-year-old Hudsonville man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The drivers of the Jeep, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman, and the Subaru, a 27-year-old Grand Rapids man, were not injured.

The southbound lane of 8th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive was closed while crews investigated and cleaned up.