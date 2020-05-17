1 hospitalized after crash in Ottawa Co.

JAMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old man rolled his vehicle several times after trying to pass another vehicle in Ottawa County Saturday night.

Deputies said they responded to a crash just after 8 p.m. on westbound M-6 near 8th Avenue in Jamestown Township. The investigation showed a 2004 Ford Ranger, driven by a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man, was westbound on M-6 when he attempted to pass a 2008 Subaru being driven by a 34-year-old Holland woman. As the Ranger was passing on the right side, the vehicle lost control and struck the front of the Subaru causing the Ranger to lose control and roll several times through the median and into the eastbound lanes of M-6 traffic.

The driver of the Ranger was taken to Zeeland Hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.