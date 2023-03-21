GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday afternoon on 48th Avenue near Allendale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says rescue crews were called just before 3 p.m. to a two-car crash on 48th just south of Fillmore Street. Investigators say a 17-year-old girl from Allendale rear-ended another driver, forcing both vehicles into a culvert.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries but the driver of the other vehicle, a 59-year-old woman from Hudsonville, had to be taken to a local hospital. She was listed in stable condition. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Southbound drivers on 48th Avenue were re-routed away from the site of the crash during the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.