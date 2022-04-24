ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital Sunday after he was pinned in a rollover crash on I-196 in Zeeland Township.

Just before noon, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Officer were sent to westbound I-196 at mile marker 59 for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Responding deputies found the driver of the gray Pontiac Grand Am, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man, unresponsive and pinned in his car.

The man was cut out of the car and taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say that the car was traveling westbound on I-196 and left the roadway for an unknown reason, rolling into the trees.

The crash remains under investigation.