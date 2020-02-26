1 hospitalized after car, dump truck collide

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a crash involving a dump truck in northeast Ottawa County Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Gooding Street and 16th Avenue in Chester Township, west of Sparta.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a northbound Pontiac G6 slowed but did not stop at a stop sign, pulling in front of the eastbound dump truck, which did not have a stop sign.

The car and dump truck collided, causing the dump truck to leave the road and roll over before landing on its wheels.

The driver of the G6, a 26-year-old Muskegon woman, was taken to the hospital for what the sheriff’s office described as “moderate” injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 65-year-old Muskegon man, wasn’t hurt.

The crash remained under investigation later Wednesday.