1 hospitalized after car crash in Crockery Township

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a car crash in Crockery Township Tuesday evening, deputies said.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on westbound I-96 near the 9 mile marker.

Ottawa County deputies say a 59-year-old man of Muskegon Heights was driving west on I-96 when he lost control of his car. The car then hit a guardrail, went across the westbound lanes and crashed into the median.

The responding deputy performed life-saving efforts until ambulance crews arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other cars were involved, and no passengers were inside the car that crashed.

Authorities closed westbound I-96 after the crash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.